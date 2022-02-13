Hamburger icon
WOODS, Jennie

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WOODS, Jennie Euzelle

Age 99 of Dayton, OH, departed this life on Saturday, February 5, 2022. She was born April 9, 1922, in Aragon, GA, to the late William Claude Whatley and Jennie V. Ellis. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Burt Woods; son, Leroy Woods; (2) sisters and (3) brothers. She is survived by (1) daughter, Diane Woods of California and (1) son, William Edward Woods; (1) grandson, David Woods; niece, Charlotte Jones; nephew, Huedon Hudson of GA; goddaughter, Jackie Moody; other family members and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m Monday, February 14, 2022, at St. Luke MB Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH with Reverend Renard Allen Jr., Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

