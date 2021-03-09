WOODS, Ronald L.



Age 66, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 12, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Gilbert Jones officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

