WOOFTER, Dwight L.

"Rusty"

Age 87, of Springboro, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Beehive Homes of Springboro. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Lee Woofter; son-in-law, Mike Benedict; brother, Joe Woofter; sister, Susan Wiant. Dwight served in the U.S. Army for two years. He retired from GM where he was a troubleshooter and Tool & Die maker. He was a deacon and longtime

member of First Baptist Church, Brookville. Dwight loved his family, hunting, fishing and woodworking. He is survived by his children, Mike (Kelly) Woofter, Cindy (Steve) Maggard, and Tina Benedict; grandchildren, Kara (Travis) Perry, Todd Woofter, Chad (Molly) Maggard, Sydney (Robby) Bradley, and Lexi Benedict; great-grandchildren, Preston and Jillian Maggard; brother, David (Linda) Woofter and Judy (Lyndall) Jones; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, at the

funeral home, with interment to follow in Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Day City

Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458.

