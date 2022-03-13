WOOLDRIDGE,



Carl David "Dave"



Age 75, of Middletown, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Dayton VA Hospital. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was born on December 25, 1946, in Middletown, Ohio. He owned and operated Poastown Auto Sales, and Dave's Body Shop, for many years. Dave loved to restore and drive old collector's cars. He never met a stranger and was known and loved by many, many people. The family extends their special thanks and appreciation to the staff at Dayton V.A. Hospital and especially Dr. Cha, Dr. Eisenburg, and Nurse



Jessica for their professional and loving care of their Dad



during his serious illness. Preceding him in death were his wife, Diana Wooldridge (2015), his parents, Carl and Mildred (Hillenbrand) Wooldridge, one grandson, Austin Wooldridge, and one great-grandson, Cayden Scott Colwell. He is survived by his wife Connie Avery, stepmother Leona Wooldridge, eight children, Jonathon Brewer, Rob (Nikki) Wooldridge, Amy (Paul) Eich, Alan (Angie) Wooldridge, Valerie (Mike) Wooldridge, Sandy (John) Ante, Michael (Christy) Wooldridge and Tami Wooldridge; 23 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joe (Carol) Wooldridge and Danny Wooldridge; and a host of extended family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 12:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Lewis Street Praise and Worship Center, 720 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Howard Bowe officiating. Interment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Poasttown, Ohio, with military honors by Middletown Combined Honor Guard and the Air Force Honor Guard. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

