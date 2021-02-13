WOOLDRIDGE, Gerald "Gary"



Age 74, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Gary was a member of Minerva Lodge 98 in Miamisburg and is a retired civilian employee of WPAFB. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Eileen Wooldridge. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy. They were married 48 years. Also surviving are sons, Scott (Amy) Wooldridge, Rick (Kristin) Wooldridge and Rob (Stephanie) Wooldridge; daughter, Michelle (Ed) Mullenix; sister, Marilyn Phillips; brother, Mike (Karen) Wooldridge; grandchildren, Brandon, Justin, Colin, Lauren, Ben, Rachel, and Elizabeth Wooldridge, and Tatum and Hailey Mullenix. Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at



Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral service will be Monday at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. To join a livestream of the funeral or to send online condolences please go to:



