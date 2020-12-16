WOOLEY, Wilmer



"Buddy"



Wilmer "Buddy" Wooley, age 75, of West College Corner, Indiana, passed away on December 13, 2020. He is survived by his girlfriend, Lynn Anderson, and his children, Derick (Holly) Wooley, Desiree (Mike) Jones, Darren Gilmore, and Darcy Gilmore. Grandfather of Cheyenne, Madison, Levi, Nicolas, and Lily and great-grandson, Dallas. Also survived by Stella Harmon, and sisters, Wanda Purcell, Shirley Sterling and Carol Wooley and special aunts and uncles and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Oleta Mae and Vernon Wooley. He was retired from Square D after 36 years and served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed raising horses, going to antique auctions and drinking his morning coffee at McDonalds. A visitation will be held at the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, from 11am until time of funeral service at 1pm. Interment to follow at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association and or the American Diabetes Association. Ogle and Paul Young Funeral Home is serving the family.

