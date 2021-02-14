X

WOOLF, Earl

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WOOLF, Earl J. "Bub"

Age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at his son's home. He was born Feb. 23, 1928, in

Dayton, Ohio, to the late Earl R. and Laura B. Woolf. Bub was a 1946 graduate of Roosevelt High School and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Bub enjoyed his time as a Boy Scoutmaster, leading many troops. He retired as a Journeyman Plumber. He was married in 1950 and was preceded in death by his wife, Eloise (Wade) on Oct. 26, 2011. He was also

preceded in death by 3 sisters, Frances Mueser, Edith Miller and Dorie (Supper) Howell, and a brother, Richard. Bub is

survived by his sister, Norma Snider of Vandalia, son, David Woolf of Vermont, daughter, Brenda Woolf of Kettering, daughter, Melissa Woolf of Kettering, and son, Neal Woolf and his wife Cathy of Waynesville, 6 grandchildren, Sarah Hussong, David and wife Megan Woolf-Isbel, Luke Stavrand, Dylan Stavrand, Eleanor and husband Duane Hall, Logan and his wife Jaclynn Woolf, 9 great-grandchildren, and a host

of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Private services will be held at the family's convenience. Interment, Bellbrook

Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Quaker Heights Ohio Living activities or the Ohio Hospice of Dayton, in Bub's memory. Arrangements entrusted to

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.