WOOLUM,



Fredrick Roscoe "Fritz"



Was born May 2, 1939, in Hamilton, Ohio. Fritz entered into his eternal reward on Sunday, February 27, 2022. He is



survived by his loving wife, Rose Woolum, and his five



children Tari (Tod) DePoy, Todd (Cindy) Woolum, Traci Statum, Marsha Shepherd-Lee, and



Russell (Terry) Shepherd. Fritz has 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Fritz was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe Woolum and Thelma Andrews, his brother, Gary Woolum, and a great-grandchild, Caden Ray Lee. He worked as a meat cutter at Marsh and Liberal Supermarkets and was a longtime member of the Hamilton Eagles Lodge. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way, at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Monday, March 7, 2022, from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Dale Campfield, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.



