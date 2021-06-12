WOOLUM, Judie

WOOLUM (Gordon),



Judie L.



80, of Hamilton passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on June 9, 2021.



Judie was born on June 21, 1941, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Geneva DeZarn Rison who preceded her in death on June 18, 2010. Judie retired from Kroger in 2003.



Judie was dedicated to her family and is survived by three



children, Traci Woolum Statum, Todd Woolum (Cindy), and Tari DePoy (Tod); eight grandchildren, Hollie Mommaerts (Luke), Jake DePoy, Cody Statum (Alayna), Micayla Statum,



Tyler Statum, Caytlin Statum, Connor Woolum, and Caitlyn Heller (Travis); and two great-granddaughters, Marli



Mommaerts and Maddie Mommaerts. She is also survived by siblings, Beckie Chase (Steve), Lisa Myers (Steve), Robert



Gordon (Pam), Jessika Rison, Danny Cayse, and Tony Rison (Kim); and her nieces and nephews, Mike, Cheri, Robyn, Mark, Amy, Larry, Megan, and Gregg. Her brother, Michael Gordon, preceded her in death in 1985.



Thank you to the compassionate staff at The Knolls of Oxford for caring for her in the final years of her life, and for giving her your friendship. Special thanks to the Opening Minds through Art program through Miami University; the students brought her much joy.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 6:00 PM. Burial of cremains to take place at a later date. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home.

