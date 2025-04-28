Wooten, Barbara A.



Barbara A. (Stout) Wooten, age 82, of Englewood, passed away on April 26, 2025. She was born to the late Edward and Sophie (Bereda) Stout, on November 29, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio. Barb was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church where she volunteered as an office assistant, serving bereavement meals and teaching religious classes. She was a part of the FOP Ladies Auxiliary Lodge #44, where she served as president. Barb was a driven woman as she graduated as an honors student. In her spare time, she enjoyed scrapbooking and reading. Barb is survived by her Husband: George Wooten; Children: Dawn Rotterman & George E. Wooten; Grandchildren: Sr. Catherine & Madeline; Siblings: Jeanette (Pete) Maggiacomo, Janet (George) James, & Debra (Ted) Weber; along with numerous other family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her Son-in-law: David Rotterman; Brother: Freddy Stout; and Brother-in-law: Dennis Wooten. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 Wenger Rd, Englewood). The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00 am until the time of Mass. Inurnment will take place at Fairview Cemetery (Englewood, Ohio) at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 4542). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



