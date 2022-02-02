WORLEY, Betty



Betty Worley, 89, of South Charleston, died Monday, January 31, 2022, in her residence. Born August 24, 1932, in South Charleston, Ohio, she was the daughter of Augustus "Smax" and Helen L. (Frey) Cooper. A 1950 graduate from South



Charleston High School, Betty had worked for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and was also a receptionist for H & R Block inLondon. She was also an Avon saleslady for 25 years. A member of the former Brighton United Methodist Church, she was an associate member of the First United Methodist Church of Hudson, FL, she always enjoyed serving as a Sunday School teacher for many years at the Mount Sterling United Methodist Church. A member of the Springfield Area



Emmaus, she served many times for Kairos with the Ohio



Reformatory for Women and was a voting delegate for the West Ohio Conference UMC. Betty was a past member of the Ohio Pork Producers and past member and president of the Ohio Porkettes of the Pork Producers. She loved fishing and her dog Betsy. Survivors include her husband Daniel Worley; daughter andson-in-law Danette and "Coach" Richard



Cunningham; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by herparents, son Stephan Worley and brother



Junior Augustus Cooper. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, February 7, 2022, in the EBERLE-FISHER



FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street,



London with Pastors Doug Thompson and Richard Johnson



officiating. Interment willfollow in Pleasant Cemetery, Mount Sterling. Friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 11:00 AM until the time of services. Facemasks are requested for all services. Onlinecondolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.

