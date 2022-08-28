WORM, Charles M.



Lovingly known as "Chuck" or "Chief," age 80 of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his home. He was born June 30, 1942, in Tampa, Florida, the son of the late Richard and Eloise Worm. Chuck served 26 years active duty in the United States Air Force, with an additional 16 years in Civil Service, and is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an avid volunteer for many military organizations that impacted countless lives: VFW Post 3283, Cooties Pup Tent 83, AFSA, Chief's Association, and the VA Volunteers Services, to name a few. Chuck loved camping and enjoyed visiting Florida in the winter. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family. Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Karol; sons, Kevin Worm, Douglas Worm, Christopher (Connie) Worm; grandchildren, Sara, Brittney, Jacob, Bethany, Kailee, Courtney; great-grandchildren, Andrew, C.J., Hudson; sister, Shirley (Bill) Nerli. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Sharon, Betty, George, Barney, Amos, David, and Sara. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022, from 11 am to 12 pm at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel, (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Funeral service will begin at 12 pm. Private burial will take place at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dayton VA Hospital or VFW Post #3283. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

