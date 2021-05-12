WORSHAM, Ronald

WORSHAM II,



Ronald Reece



Age 55, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Grandview Hospital, Dayton. He was born in Los Angeles, California, on October 21, 1965, the son of Ronald and Joyce (Gooding) Worsham. He was currently a school bus



driver for the Huber Heights City Schools. He was very active in the community and schools and worked with the Montgomery County Sheriff's office with their Community Watch Program.



He is survived by his mother Joyce (Gooding) Worsham; sister Darla Worsham and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, loved ones and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father Ronald; grandparents Bill and Dora Gooding and John and Rose Worsham. He was a loving son, brother, nephew and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 10:00 am at the funeral home.



Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in



Ronald's name to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Road, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

