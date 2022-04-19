WORTHAM, Antoinette "Bamm"



Age 58, departed unexpectedly on April 9, 2022, in Silver Spring, MD. Survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 A.M. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 22, 2022, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 502 Pontiac Avenue, Dayton, OH 45417 (live stream www.mtolivedayton.org). Interment Woodland Cemetery. "MASK ARE REQUIRED" HHRoberts.com.

