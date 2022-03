WORTHAM, Sr.,



Jose' Lamar



Age 47, a native of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022. Funeral service 11 am Friday, March 18, at Agape Bible Fellowship, 2560 N. Main St. Visitation 9:30-11 am. (Mask Required). Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.