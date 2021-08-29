WORTHINGTON, Judy

WORTHINGTON (McClintock), Judy Ann



Age 81, of Spfld., passed away on Fri., Aug 20th, 2021, at her home while surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Spfld, on Feb 11, 1940, the daughter of Ann Eichman and William McClintock. She was a 1958 graduate of Northeastern High school and active in cheerleading. Judy retired from Credit Life as a data



processing operator. She also worked at Waldens Corner with her daughter. She was known for her kind spirit and easy



going ways. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandma and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents George and Dora Eichman, whom raised her; sister, Ruby (McClintock) Hertel; children Beth Ann (Walden) Gorham, Ronnie Jay Walden, and son-in-law Jerry Edwards. Judy is



survived by her husband Guy Worthington; son, Michael



(Debbie) Walden Jr.; daughter Barbara (Walden) Edwards; Lots of grandchildren and great-grand-children and friends. Judy was kind, considerate, giving and fiesty and she will be sadly missed by those who knew her. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online Condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Ohio.



