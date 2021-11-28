WRIGHT, Bruce David



Bruce David Wright passed away peacefully after a short stay at the Veteran's Hospital. Born November 25, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Luther Wright, Sr. and Sarah Favors Wright. Bruce joined First Baptist Church of Ridgewood Heights where he was baptized. At 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy with his oldest brother. He later retired from the U.S. Air Force and was employed at a Naval Shipyard in California. He resided in sunny California most of his life; with his special niece, Catherine Robinson and family always close by. When he later returned to Dayton, Bruce was always eager to share with family, his jazz and Latin musical collections, while demonstrating his dance skills. His joy was often expressed by, "Oh boy, are you kidding me!" Bruce was preceded in death by his loving parents and siblings, William Seth, Lillian (Hibonza Gray, Sr.), James O. (Essie), and Luther, Jr. His memory will be cherished by his loving and devoted sister, Patricia L. Dunson; surviving sisters-in-law, Ruth Wright and Lois Wright; a host of cousins and many special nieces and nephews who love him dearly. Family will receive friends Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from 11:30am until the time of the funeral service at 12pm at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Burial Dayton National Cemetery. Family requires masks be worn to attend the services. To share a memory of Bruce or leave a condolence for his family, visit



