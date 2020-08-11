WRIGHT, C. Daniel C. Daniel Wright, age 86, of Eaton, OH, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Fort Hamilton Hospital in Hamilton, OH. He was born June 1, 1934, in Union City, OH, to the late Chet and Pauline Wright. Dan was a graduate of East Side High School in Union City, OH and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, OH. He owned and operated Wright's IGA Grocery in Union City, OH, and Eaton, OH, for many years. Dan served on the board of the Farmers State Bank for years and was very proud of his service on the board of Greener Pastures in Dayton OH. He was passionate about the game of golf and enjoyed talking and visiting with all his friends. His biggest source of pride through his adult life was his family and extended family. Very few days went by that his children or grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews did not have a phone call. He was always excited to share in their daily lives, very proud of all their accomplishments and enjoyed reminiscing about so many family vacations. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sara Wright of Eaton, OH; daughter, Catherine Wright (Debra Corning) of Old Lyme, CT; daughter, Dana (Jeff) Baker of Eaton, OH; son, Stuart (Janet) Wright of Muncie, IN; grandchildren, J.D. (Kathryn) Baker of Glen Ellyn, IL, Paul R. (Lauren) Baker of Lake Forest, IL, Derrick Wright of Muncie, IN, Sara Catherine Wright of Muncie, IN and Kayleigh Wright of Muncie, IN; great-grandchildren, Tessa and Vivianne Baker of Glen Ellyn, IL. He is also survived by his sister, Marlene (Jack) Livingston of Union City, IN; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his young brother, Bobby Lee, and sister Patricia Spradling. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Greener Pastures Foundation, care of Dayton Foundation,1401 S. Main Street, Suite 100, Dayton, OH 45409; or Mitchell College in support of a gift in honor of the Wright Family, 437 Pequot Ave. New London, CT 45320. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com

