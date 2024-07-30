Wright, Charles Mark



Charles "Mark" Wright, age 66, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully in Select Specialty Hospital, on July 25, 2024, in Columbus, Oh. Visiting hours will be at the First Presbyterian Church, 15 N Chillicothe St, South Charleston, OH 45368 on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM. The Celebration of Mark's life will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, beginning at 11:00 AM in the church. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, South Charleston. A reception will follow at the First Presbyterian Church. Full obituary may be viewed, and condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.



