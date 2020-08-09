WRIGHT, Donald 83, passed away on Sunday, August 2nd, at Miami Valley Hospital surrounded by his family. Don was preceded in death by his mother, Francis, and brother, Richard Wright. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 40 years, Gayle Wright; children, Todd and Scott (Julie) Wright; grandchildren, Donald Colt Wright, Jacob Wright and Ashley Wright; sister, Phyllis (Dale) Lucas; his best friend, Michael Karaman; numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends. Don loved to travel. He was a big game hunter and an adventurer. He was a successful entrepreneur, real estate broker and philanthropist. He was a true rags to riches story. Raised by a single mother and his older sister, Don worked hard. He earned an associate degree from Sinclair Community College and started his own company, Mills/Wright Realty at 23 years old. He went on to co-found Roberds Furniture in 1976 growing the business to 24 stores in 5 states. He started Don Wright Realty in 1978 and remained an active broker for over 60 years. Don was a quiet man with a huge heart for others. He was the member of many charitable organizations including Faith and Liberty, Fellowship Tract League, and the Supreme Court Historical Society where he was a trustee. As trustee he became friends with several prominent justices. The late Antonin Scalia enjoyed hunting and fishing trips with the family. But whether he was sitting in a hunting cabin with the guys or at a Supreme Court dinner he was always the same. He was a gentleman and no matter how busy he was, he always had time for his family, and made them a priority. He gave of his time, attention and finances to countless people and organizations. His generosity was astounding, but he never wanted any recognition for what he did. He preferred to work behind the scenes. Most of all, he wanted to be known as a Christian. He was an active member of Faith Baptist Church in Franklin. He had a great desire to tell others about Christ which led him to become a supporter of the Fellowship Tract League. He loved to encourage, support, and befriend missionaries and evangelists, and those friendships cover the globe. Don was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather and friend, and many lives were forever changed because of him. In the time he was given, he enriched the lives of so many. We were blessed to have him, and we will miss him until we meet again. A celebration of life will be held after COVID-19 has passed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fellowship Tract League. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

