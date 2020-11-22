WRIGHT, Harold Roger



(87) of Monroe, Ohio, went to be with our Lord on November 12, 2020. He passed away at



Atrium Medical Center in



Middletown, Ohio. Harold was born on May 29, 1933, in Wood County, Ohio, to the late Harvey "Dick" and Ivadale



(Porter) Wright. Harold was a 1951 graduate of Jackson Township High School. He served in the US Army during the Korean War where he earned several medals and commendations for his bravery and heroism, including the Purple Heart. He worked as a diesel mechanic for France Stone Company in North Baltimore for 42 years. Harold was a proud member of Unity Baptist Church in Middletown, OH, where he attended services regularly. As an avid Christian, Harold was an incredibly kind and generous man with many friends. His passions were spending time with his family, exploring the country in his RV, and working on his 1931 Ford Model A Coupe. Harold is survived by his wife,



Gloria (Sue) Wright; daughter, Terri (Tom) Winkeljohn; granddaughter, Kristi (Brad) Kinn; grandson, Brian (Stephanie) Waaland; step-grandson, Alex (Kristie) Winkeljohn; step-granddaughter, Stacey (Jacob) Amstutz; great-grandchildren, Brodyn and Gavi Kinn and Sawyer Amstutz; 14 nieces and nephews; stepsons, John (Avinne) Kiser and Greg (Gail) Kiser; stepgrandchildren, Olivia (Craig) Reed, Alex, Logan, Addison, and Grant Kiser; and his beloved dog, Molly. Harold was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert (Shirley) Wright; and his sister, Helen (Roy) Murdock.



Memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church or another charity of the donor's choice. Due to ongoing COVID restrictions, a private memorial service for family only will be held at the Dayton Veterans Cemetery on a later date with Pastor Bobby Reed officiating.

