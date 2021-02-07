WRIGHT, Joe Thomas



Joe T. Wright, 83, of Centerville, Ohio, beloved



husband and father, passed away while on a visit to



Charlotte Harbor, Florida, on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.



Joe was born in Albany, Georgia, May 16, 1937, to the late James and Ethlyn (Freeman) Wright. His high school years were spent in Macon and



Columbus Georgia. After high school while attending Auburn University he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and remained in the service for four years. Upon an honorable discharge, he was employed at the Birdsey Super Market in Columbus, GA, in a family business.



In 1960 he was married to Glenda (Patureau) of Charlotte Harbor, Florida, in the Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda, FL. They moved to East Hartford, Connecticut, and Joe enrolled in the University of Hartford Ward School of Electronics, while also working at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford. Upon completion of his program he was employed by Pratt & Whitney Machine Tools, West Hartford, Connecticut. This



employment led to employment with Technical Equipment Sales Company (later named Technical Automation) in



Cincinnati, Ohio, for 36 years, retiring in 2002.



Joe was a Bengals fan, loved music, golf, tennis, his wife, children, relatives and friends. He was a member and past Deacon at Southminster Presbyterian Church. Joe enjoyed



attending classes at the University of Dayton Lifelong Learning Institute. To know Joe was to love Joe. A special thanks to all who helped him through his brave struggle with



Parkinson's Disease.



Joe is survived by his wife, Glenda (Patureau), daughter, Cheryl (Todd) Benner, son, Joe (Cindy) Wright, Jr., sister, Janice (Donald) Ford, sisters-in law and brother-in-law, Joan



(Thomas) Keegan, Rita Patureau, also 3 grandchildren, Jamie (Matt) Swigert, T.J. Wright and Rachel Benner, 2 great-grandchildren, Cecilia and Maxx, 5 nieces and 11 nephews. Preceded in death was a brother-in-law Thomas D. Patureau.



To keep all safe, a memorial will be announced and held in Dayton, Ohio, at a later date.

