Wright, Marilyn Ann



age 85, of Kettering passed away on October 15, 2024. Born May 11, 1939, to the late Fred & Mary (Waltemathe) Schamerloh in Dayton, Ohio. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Charles E. Wright. She is survived by children; Debra (Ronald) Reed and Rocklin (Karen) Wright; grandchildren, Ryan (Amanda Jones) Reed, Kelly (Melissa) Reed, Ashlee (Matt) Douglas, 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Fred (Linda) Schamerloh, Jr. Visitation will be held on October 23, 2024, at 11am with a service at 12:30pm at Routsong Funeral Home 2100 E. Stroop Rd, Kettering. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. Condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.



