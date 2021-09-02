dayton-daily-news logo
WRIGHT, Nicholas

WRIGHT, Sr., Nicholas Lukens

August 16, 1960 – August 24, 2021

Nicholas Lukens Wright, Sr. passed away at home in Bradenton, Florida, on August 24th, 2021. He was 61 years old. He is survived by his mother Mari-Ann Wright, his son Nicholas Lukens Wright Jr. and his son's fiancée Emma Moore. He is also survived by two brothers, Jeffrey Wright of Renton, WA, and Timothy Wright of Ashland, NE, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his

father William Lukens Wright In 2019. Nick was a manager for the Winn Dixie super market chain for many years and most recently was employed by Biolife L.L.C. of Sarasota, Florida, in medical sales. There will be no services.

