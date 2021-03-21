WRIGHT, Vickie Ann



"Ginger"



Vickie Ann "Ginger" Wright, 69, of New Carlisle, passed away March 18, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born February 13, 1952, in Yakima, Washington, the daughter of Victor Garbe and Alice (Hornback) Hallmeyer. Ginger had attended St. John's Lutheran Church. Sher enjoyed gardening and spending time with her loving family. She was retired from Honda of America. Survivors include three children; Tammy Jung ( fiancé Donald "Junior" Little), Shawn (Celesta) Jung and Kelley Wright, three step children; Troy (Jewel) Wright, Tressa Crowley and Jon Crowley, two grandchildren; Jessica Jung and Bridget Hammer, Ginger's loving companion for many years; Loye "Junior" Crowley and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother; Jon Garbe and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

