WUERSTL, Donald M.

Donald M. Wuerstl, age 84, passed away at his home

in Miamisburg, on Tuesday,

January 26, 2021. Don was born in Dayton, to parents

August & Mary Sherlock Wuerstl.

He attended St. Mary's Elementary School and Chaminade High School. Don then served country proudly in the U.S.

Marine Corps before attending University of Dayton, Xavier University and University of

Cincinnati. He retired from his position as a school

psychologist, retiring from Greene County Board of Education. Don was active in running, loved to listen to jazz and

watching sports and car racing.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy; his son, Matthew (Tina) and their son; Don's dearly loved grandson, Wyatt; daughter, Laura (David) Garcia; stepdaughter, Robyn (Bruce) Mooney; stepson, Brett Butcher. Don was a devout Catholic attending Our Lady of Good Hope Church, Miamisburg. Mass of

Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 6 South Third Street, Miamisburg. Burial will be held at Dayton

National Cemetery.

If desired, donations may be made in his memory to Bishop Leibold School or Catholic Social Services. You may express condolences to the family at


Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

