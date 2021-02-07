WUERSTL, Donald M.
Donald M. Wuerstl, age 84, passed away at his home
in Miamisburg, on Tuesday,
January 26, 2021. Don was born in Dayton, to parents
August & Mary Sherlock Wuerstl.
He attended St. Mary's Elementary School and Chaminade High School. Don then served country proudly in the U.S.
Marine Corps before attending University of Dayton, Xavier University and University of
Cincinnati. He retired from his position as a school
psychologist, retiring from Greene County Board of Education. Don was active in running, loved to listen to jazz and
watching sports and car racing.
He is survived by his loving wife, Judy; his son, Matthew (Tina) and their son; Don's dearly loved grandson, Wyatt; daughter, Laura (David) Garcia; stepdaughter, Robyn (Bruce) Mooney; stepson, Brett Butcher. Don was a devout Catholic attending Our Lady of Good Hope Church, Miamisburg. Mass of
Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 6 South Third Street, Miamisburg. Burial will be held at Dayton
National Cemetery.
If desired, donations may be made in his memory to Bishop Leibold School or Catholic Social Services. You may express condolences to the family at
www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Funeral Home Information
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home