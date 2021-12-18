WYATT, Cora "Ruth"



Cora "Ruth" Wyatt, age 85, of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Thursday, December 16, 2021. She was born on October 4, 1936, in Liberty, KY, the daughter of the late



Edward and Verna (nee McFarland) Coffman. Ruth worked at Pillsbury Company in Hamilton for many years then retired from General



Motors. After retirement Ruth followed her dream to sing and play music. She performed at the world-famous Tootie's



Orchid Lounge in Nashville, TN where she met many people a made many great memories. She was a devout Christian and a kind and loving mother. Ruth never met a stranger and loved spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by three daughters Wanda (Joe) LeMaster, Patty (the late Ernie) Bischoff, and Kimberly Yeakle; five grandchildren Dennis (Beckie) Patrick, Nikki Patrick, Jesse LeMaster, Austin (Holly) LeMaster, and Rachel (Zach) Schulz; five great grandchildren Bethany, Dennis Jr, Owen, Harper, and Charlotte; two brothers David (Sue) Coffman and Paul Coffman. She was also



preceded in death by six siblings Lillie Coffman, Ina Broe, Julie Philbeck, Edward Coffman, Stanley Coffman, and Carol



Sexton. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Visitation will be on Wednesday,



December 22, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM until the time of the funeral at 7:00PM with Pastor Rudy Allen officiating. Online condlences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's name to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd, S.W Lilburn, GA 30047 or www.lbda.org/donate.

