WYATT, Peggy Gibbs



Age 89, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at Close to Home Nursing Home where she had resided for four months. She was born March 24, 1932, in Middletown and lived in this area all her life. She was employed in the office at Diamond National, and also worked at Aeronca with her husband. She was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church. Preceding her in death were her parents, LeRoy and Dorothy (Taylor) Gibbs; her



husband of 71 years, James L. Wyatt on September 21, 2021; her only child, Jay, who she loved so very much; two brothers, LeRoy "Butch" Gibbs and George Gibbs; sister, Donna Birch; and an infant sister, Betty Jean Gibbs. Private visitation and services will be held at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pines Pet Cemetery, 764 Riley Wills Rd.,



Lebanon, Ohio 45036. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to www.herr-riggs.com.

