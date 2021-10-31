dayton-daily-news logo
WYLIE, Marjorie Ellen

92, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord and family on

October 23, 2021, at Forest Glen. She was born August 28, 1929, in Tiffin, Ohio, the daughter of Myrlen and Orpha Fraley. Marjorie retired from Sharonview Nursing Home where she worked over 20 years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Springfield. She loved to travel with her husband and friends.

Marjorie is survived by her children: Ladora Melick, Rodney Cochran (Donna), Debbie Wylie (Tim) and David Wylie (Mary Jo); daughter-in-law, Teresa Cochran; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren. She is

preceded in death by her husband, David Wylie; son, John

David Cochran, Sr.; grandson, John David Cochran, Jr.; 2 brothers: Eugene Fraley and Gerald Fraley (Roslyn). A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home with Pastor William Schwochaw officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 10-11 a.m. entombment will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.




Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

