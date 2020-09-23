WYRICK, Kim Of Springfield, Ohio, died peacefully in hospice care at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the age of 63 after a hard-fought 4-year battle with cancer. Kim retired in 2018 from Stanley Electric and was a member of Everyday Church in Springfield. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. She is the daughter of the late Paul E. Wyrick and Janice J. (Montgomery) Wyrick who survives in Springfield, Ohio. Also surviving Kim are 2 sisters: Cindy (Danny) Cavins and Jennifer (Tim) Hidy, all of Springfield; 2 nephews: Cody Hidy and Michael Wyrick, and a niece, Amber Cone. She was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Wyrick II and a sister-in-law, Denise Wyrick. A private graveside service will be held at Ferncliff Cemetery and Arboretum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kim's name to Everyday Church, 108 E. McCreight Avenue, Springfield, Ohio 45504. Ferncliff Funeral Home and Crematory is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org.



