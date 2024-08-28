Wyskiver, Phyllis

Wyskiver (Patterson), Phyllis Jean



Phyllis Jean Wyskiver, age 89, of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully on Monday, August, 26, 2024 at the Village at the Greene Nursing Home. She was born on January 1, 1935 in Dayton to the late Charles and Vera Patterson.



After graduating high school, Phyllis enlisted in the United States Army where she proudly served for two years. She was an active parishioner at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she was a member of the choir and participated in the bereavement committee. She also loved all kinds of arts and crafts, fishing, camping, taking trips with the Free Spirits Club of Immaculate Conception Church, and spending time with her family and friends.



Aside from her loving parents, Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Jack Wyskiver (pictured); two grandchildren, Sophie Wyskiver and "Baby Boy" Wyskiver; as well as two sisters.



She is survived by her four children, Jackie (Phil) Williams, Dan (Cheri) Wyskiver, Rick Wyskiver, and Therese (Mike) Simon; seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She is also survived by other extended family and close friends. The family would also like to give a special thanks to the staff at the Village at the Greene Nursing Home.



A visitation will be held on Friday, August, 30, 2024 at 10 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Parish, 2300 S. Smithville Rd., with Mass following at 11 A.M.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton



