YAHLE, William Joseph



Age 75, of Tipp City, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at his residence. William worked in Skilled Trades for Delphi, a division of General Motors, retiring after 22 years of service. He was a member of the AmVets, VFW and American Legion. William was preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick and Ruby; sisters, Ann Marie Cullars, Marilyn Loden; and brother, Michael Yahle. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Donna J. Redmon-Yahle; son; Clinton J. Yahle, friend (Jennifer Walters) of Enon; step-daughter, Rejeanna (Samuel) Connors of Troy; step-sons, Ryan (Teresa) Cantrell of Huber Heights, Rusty and Ray Cantrell; both of New Carlisle; sister, Karen (Gary) Manson of Covington; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 10 AM, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Tim Hamilton officiating. Interment Maple Hill Cemetery followed with post-funeral reception at the Northridge Freewill Baptist Church, (4800 Payne Ave, Dayton). The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice in William's memory.

