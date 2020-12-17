YANCEY, Michael



Age 64, of Middletown, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born December 7, 1956, in



Cincinnati, OH, to Christopher and Irene (Mays) Yancey. He was a maintenance worker for Freedom House Church/ Noah's Ark for 20+ years. He is survived by his children; Kristy Robin Cabrera, Aaron (Jessica) Yancey, Joshua (Leia) Yancey; 8 grandchildren: 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Delores (Ted) Weddington, Christine Brown; brother, Christopher (Tina) Yancey; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held Friday, December 18, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 pm at Freedom House Church of God. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 10:00 am at the church with Pastor



Larry E. Fultz and Pastor Joshua Watson officiating. Interment will at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



