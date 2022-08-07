dayton-daily-news logo
YANCEY, Norma

YANCEY, Norma Jean

87, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 30 at the Bridgeway Pointe facility in Cincinnati, Ohio, surrounded by her 4 children. Norma was a full-time homemaker and wife that exhibited elegance and style in everything she did. Norma was the beloved wife of the late Robert Lee Yancey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Katherine Ormes and her brother, Maurice Ormes. Norma is survived by her sisters Esther Saunders, Carol (Robert) Thombs and Suzanne Tyson and 4 children: Kym (Sandra) Yancey, Tony (Rita) Yancey, Lynne (Ken Stone) Yancey Stone, and Todd (Renee) Yancey, her 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. For service details and celebration of life reception information please visit normayancey.com.

Arrangements by H.H. Roberts Mortuary.

