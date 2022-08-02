YANEY, E. Ned



Age 90, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Danbury Senior Living Huber Heights.



Ned graduated from Ball State Teachers College in 1954 and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He worked for Aaxico / Zantop / Universal Airlines as a Contract Manager and then was a salesman for WW Grainger, Inc. Ned dabbled in real estate sales in the Huber Heights area and was briefly broker of his own firm, Wayne View Realty.



He was a private aircraft (Cessna) owner in the 70's and then graduated to motorcycles (Honda Goldwing) in the 80's and 90's. He drove a fleet of Lincolns and Cadillacs in his later years, having a new car in the garage every few years. Ned was a "people" person and remembered the names and faces of all he met. He enjoyed the interaction with his neighbors, especially those on Evergreen Woods Drive.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Ila Bea (Barnum); parents, Stella and Ralph Yaney; sisters, Marjorie and Carolyn; and brother, Fred. Ned is survived by his daughter, Debbie (Bob) Muse; sons, Jeffrey (Jodi) Yaney, Steven (Lisa) Yaney; seven grandchildren, Jenna Chandhok, Jessica (Derek) Dicke, Jordan (Dan) Rapking, Brian (Katie) Muse, Michael Muse, Brooke and Bridget Yaney; five great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.



Funeral service 11:00 AM Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church, 7505 Taylorsville Road with Pastor Barry Baughman officiating. Interment Greenville Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 AM Thursday until service time. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

