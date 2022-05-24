YARBROUGH,



Jacqueline Louise



Jacqueline Louise Yarbrough was born in Dayton, OH, and was a 1973 graduate of Roosevelt High School. She received a Bachelor's degree from Wilberforce University in



Organizational Management. She also received her Master's Degree from the University Of Phoenix in Business Administration. She worked at General Motors for 28 Years. She also worked many other jobs throughout her lifetime to include Dayton Public Schools



Reserve Teacher, License Real Estate Agent, Real Estate Investor and Call Center Representative.



Jackie transitioned from this life on Friday, May 13, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father Billy Yarbrough Sr.; grandparents, George Roebuck Sr. and Vivian Roebuck;



honorary brother, Bishop Alfred Ringer.



Jackie leaves to cherish fond memories and celebrate her life: (1) son Jaron Yarbrough Sr.; (2) grandchildren Jaron Yarbrough Jr. and Jaida Moore; mom Wealtha Yarbrough; (1) sister Letitia Yarbrough; (3) brothers, Billy Yarbrough Jr., Eric Yarbrough and Ricardo Hamilton; special lifelong friends,



Felix Turner, Linda Rogers, Kenneth Odister, Jacqui Moore,



Teresa and Vanessa Boddie; and a host of uncles, aunts,



nephews, nieces and cousins. Memorial Services for Jacqueline Yarbrough will be held at 4000 Shiloh Springs Rd., Clayton, OH 45315 on May 26, 2022, at 3pm.

