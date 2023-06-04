Yates, Joe Eldon



Joe Eldon Yates, 75, of Davenport, Florida, formerly of Springfield, passed away May 24, 2023, in Good Shepherd Hospice, Auburndale, Florida. He was born April 8, 1948, in Springfield, the son of Everett and Tootie Yates. Mr. Yates was a former Grand Master of the Masonic Lodge in Haines, Florida. He was a Veteran of the United States Marie Corp and was the owner of Crazy Joe's Air Freight. Survivors include one daughter; Melissa Ann Yates-Rife and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers; Jim, John, Jake and Steven, sisters; Brenda Suttles and Norah Benson and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME WITH Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at jkzfh.com.

