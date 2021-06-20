YATES, Mildred



Age 84, of Dayton, departed this life June 10, 2021. Walk-through visitation from 5-6 p.m. followed by private



Memorial service for family and out of town guests at 6:00 p.m., THURSDAY, June 24, 2021, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3211 Lakeview Ave., Dayton, 45417, with Rev. Joe Whitt and Rev. Garth Adams presiding. Service will be live streamed on YouTube at trinitypresbyteriandayton. On-line condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com