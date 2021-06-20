dayton-daily-news logo
YATES, Mildred

YATES, Mildred

Age 84, of Dayton, departed this life June 10, 2021. Walk-through visitation from 5-6 p.m. followed by private

Memorial service for family and out of town guests at 6:00 p.m., THURSDAY, June 24, 2021, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3211 Lakeview Ave., Dayton, 45417, with Rev. Joe Whitt and Rev. Garth Adams presiding. Service will be live streamed on YouTube at trinitypresbyteriandayton. On-line condolences may be sent to the family at


