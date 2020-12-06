YAUS, Martha

YAUS, (Henley)



Martha Lou



1941 - 2020



Martha L. Henley Yaus, of Marysville, age 78, passed away at home on Wednesday, Nov 25th after waging a courageous battle with breast



cancer. She was born in



Seymour, IN, on December 21, 1941, to the late Douglas and Dorothy Gill. Martha was a



career woman in addition to a homemaker and worked her entire life up until illness-related mobility issues prevented her from continuing at the age of 75. She enjoyed bicycling, euchre, bowling and visiting friends and family. A huge basketball and football sports fan, she



especially enjoyed watching the Buckeyes play.



She spent many years as one of the patron saints of the Beavercreek Stars Youth Basketball Program along with



ex-husband Terry Henley. The Beavercreek Stars Program nurtured many young players and traveled all over the



Midwest for basketball tournaments, eventually snaring a world runner-up for their Jr Pro basketball team in Puerto Rico. Martha was one of the keys that held the greater Beavercreek Stars family together, and eventually led to the building of a home base for the team, Henley Hall, in Beavercreek. The program continues today with an even



larger number of travel basketball teams of different age groups (boys & girls) contributing to the community under parent-led leadership.



Martha was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and aunt, as well as a devoted friend and coworker. Her heart of gold and stellar memory meant that she rarely forgot anyone's birthday or anniversary!



She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Yaus; sons, Barron Henley (Jody) & Troy Henley (Ruby) of Columbus; grandchildren, Ariel, Alexis, Rylee, Liam, and Austin Henley; stepson, Joshua Yaus and his daughter Kayla; sister, Nancy Ball (Vince) of Seymour, IN; sister-in-law Janet Moore (Bo) of Gahanna, and many other amazing nieces, nephews, family ex in-laws and friends. Final arrangements are being handled by Buckeye Cremation. There will be no service due to the COVID pandemic. Memorial Contributions may be made to Ohio



Hospice, specifically to Loving Care of Marysville, who provided amazing care and comfort to Martha during her final days.

