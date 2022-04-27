YAW, Scott L.



Scott L. Yaw, 70, of Wycombe, PA, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, after a 2 ½ Year battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Susan Fichera.



Born July 17, 1951, in Hamilton, OH, he was a son of the late Wilmer Yaw Jr. and Eva



(Riley) Yaw.



Scott was born and raised in the Lindenwald neighborhood of Hamilton, OH, and was a 1970 graduate of Garfield High School. He studied at the Central Academy of Commercial Art in Cincinnati, and during his professional career studied at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.



The majority of Scott's career was spent with Deskey Associates of New York City and Cincinnati, OH, where he became managing partner and co-owner, before branching out to form his own consulting firm for the past 15 years of his



career. In his early career, Scott specialized in package design, then expanded into brand management, business intelligence and competitive strategies. As Scott's expertise and reputation in his field grew, he was often called upon to present and speak to national business conferences on branding and



marketing strategy.



Scott and Susan enjoyed their yearly trips to Europe spending time in museums and appreciating the architecture of the



various European cities they visited. Following his passion for art, Scott became a docent at The Barnes Foundation, an art museum in Philadelphia where he led tours for museum



visitors for the past 10 years.



Along with his wife, Susan, Scott is survived by two children, Nick Yaw (Jessica) and Jessica Yaw both of Cincinnati, OH; a step-son, John Hackbart (Cynthia) of Holland, PA; three grandchildren, Andrew and Meredith Yaw, and Hope Isabella Hackbart; two siblings, Jeff Yaw (Nita) of West Chester, OH, and Cindy Yaw Geurin (Kevin) of Hamilton, OH, and many



nieces and nephews. Scott was preceded in death by his



former spouse and mother of Jessica and Nick, Debra Kolibob Yaw.



A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 30 from 2:00 to 4:00pm at Basil 1791, 241 High Street, Hamilton, Ohio.



Contributions in Scott's name can be made to The American Cancer Society.

