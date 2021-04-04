YEARY, Marvin W.



78, of South Charleston, OH, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021. He was born in Springfield, OH, on July 29, 1942. He was the oldest son of the late Lee W. and Thelma F. Yeary. He lived on the family farm and also farmed with/for Louis F. Caldwell, a neighbor for over 20 years.



Marvin was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in his fifties. As the disease progressed, he went through DBS (Deep Brain Stimulation) operation at The Ohio State University Medical Center which improved the quality of his life.



Marvin is survived by four brothers and one sister: Mitchell (Elizabeth Ann) Yeary of Pickerington, OH, Merrill (Roseanna) Yeary of Tucson, AZ, Kenneth (Janine) Yeary of Springfield, OH, and Keith Yeary of Pitchin, OH, also one sister, M. Beverly Kell of Springfield, OH, and also many nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, South Charleston, OH, at 11a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Arrangements in care of Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, 125 West Main St., Springfield, OH 45502. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.

