YEAZELL, C. Christine

74, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022. A service in celebration of her life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Her full obituary is available at


www.littletonandrue.com



Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

