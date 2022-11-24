YENNEY, Berta

YENNEY (Meyer), Berta



She was born November 8, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio, to Albert G. Meyer and Louise M. (Burns) Meyer, who preceded her in death. Also, preceded in death by husband of 40 years, Ralph E. Yenney in 1999. Surviving are Son, Joel (Jill) Ryan; two grandchildren, Savannah (Richard) and Landen (Brandy); six great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Cheyenne, Emma, Alayna, Hayden and Rhett. Member of National Honor Society while in high school. She established a support group, Pieces of Yesterday, for birth mothers who relinquished children for adoption. Had a dressmaking and alteration business. Won Blue Ribbons at the County Fair for her dressmaking and tailoring. Mastered the arts of knitting, cross stitching, but particularly loved sewing. She loved to dance, play word games, work jigsaw puzzles and read. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, Home room mother, helped with Bible school, collected for charities, worked with Brownies at Day Camp and did informal modeling at Donenfeld's. Volunteered at two Hospital Information desks, one in Cookeville, TN, and one in Miamisburg, OH, for a total of 22 years. Also, volunteered at the Nearly New Shop in Oakwood, Ohio. Member of TWIG 25, past member of TWIG 6, Hithergreen Center, Miamisburg Senior Center and Co-op Alumni Association of Dayton, She served in the capacity of Secretary for several of those organizations. Remember her with smiles and laughter. Berta bequeaths to you… " You have just inherited my smile. Carry it with you always in memory of our friendship." She loved to make people laugh. Yet she always felt it was her friends who enriched her life. "I promise I will be smiling down on you!" Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Daybreak, 605 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton, Ohio 45402, or Womanline, Family Service Association Bldg., 2211 Arbor Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45439

