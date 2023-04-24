Yocom, Karen

Yocom (Lengerich), Karen Ann



Yocom (Lengerich), Karen, age 71, of Hilliard, Ohio departed this life on Friday, April 14, 2023. She was born on July 7, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio to Gerald and Naomi (Geimer) Lengerich formerly of Decatur, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her husband David Yocom, her father Gerald (Jerry) Lengerich and her sister Joan O'Connor. She is survived by her mother, two stepdaughters, Rebecca (Victor) Roehm of Portland, Oregon and Katherine (Millie) Delgado-Yocom of Hinesville, Georgia and siblings Janet (David) Stockler of Dayton, Ohio, James Lengerich of Arroyo Hondo, New Mexico, Eugene (Rebecca) Lengerich of State College, PA and Theresa Lengerich of Cincinnati, Ohio. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, their children and numerous cousins.



Karen earned a Masters degree in education from Wright State University and she taught adult business education. She was most loved for her loyal and dependable attention to family, neighbors, and friends and never hesitated to lend a helping hand or prepare something great to eat. She will be deeply missed for her loving contribution to the many lives she touched. She will be remembered in a private family gathering and her ashes will be joined with those of her husband, now together forever.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that no memorial donations be made but that you donate your time in service to others.

