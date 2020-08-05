YOUNG, Angus

YOUNG, Jr., Angus J. "Gus" Angus J. Young, Jr."Gus", of Huber Heights, OH, passed away peacefully on 2, August 2020, surrounded by family while residing at the Dayton VA Lakeside Manor Nursing Home. Gus is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carol and their children, Gwendolyn Young of Fayetteville, NC, Jeffrey Young of Columbia, SC, Beverly Perry of Lakewood, CO, Tania (Toni) Hackett and Terese (Terri) Hackett-Smith (Alan) of Huber Heights, OH. He is also survived by grandchildren, Jamal Young, Ebony Echenique, and Jaleel Young of Columbia, SC, Lavon Owens and Phillip Owens of Lakewood, CO, Jonathan Young of Clarksville, TN, Auston Smith of Kettering, OH and Jordan Smith of Dayton, OH. Additionally, he is survived by great-grandchildren, Amon Owens of Lakewood, CO, Kristal and Skylar Young of GA, Bailee, Journee and Preslee Owens of Lakewood, CO, Valentino and Enzo Echenique of Columbia, SC. Gus' nieces are, Jane (Ellis) Reed of Chipley, FL, Simona Williams of Pt St Joe, FL, Denise McIntyre, and Donna McIntyre of Panama City, FL. Nephews Veryl (Cynthia) McIntyre of Lynn Haven, FL and George Williams of Pt St Joe, FL, along with special cousins, Odell McKinnie of Campbelton, FL and a host of other McKinnie and Pittman cousins. Special mention of dear friends, Bill and Anneliese Harrison. Gus was born in Campbelton, FL and raised in Chipley, FL to Angus J. and Callie Young, Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Reatha Jackson, Loddie McIntyre and Christine Williams. Upon graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Army and served 20 years in the 101st Airborne Division, 82nd Airborne Division, Ranger and Special Forces. His tours took him to Ft Campbell, KY, Ft Bragg, NC, Ft Richardson, AK, Vietnam and Korea. Gus met Carol Hackett in Denver, CO, at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center while he was transitioning from active duty in 1973. In 1975 Gus moved Carol, Toni and Terri from Denver to start new lives in OhioOh happy day!! Our heartfelt thanks go out to Vandalia Stonesprings Nursing Center and the Dayton VA Medical Center, Lakeside Continuous Living Center (Patton Place and Victory Ridge) for giving our loved one the utmost care and compassion. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 am on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. The family requests that masks be worn and that social distancing is practiced at all times. The burial and military honors service at Dayton National Cemetery will be private for the family only. If his family and friends are so inclined, Gus' wife and children suggest donations in his name be made to Chappie James American Legion Post 776, 5350 Burkhardt Rd, Dayton, OH 45431 to support their community outreach programs. To share a memory of Gus or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

