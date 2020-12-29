YOUNG, Bobby L.



Age 83 of Union, passed away unexpectedly at his residence December 24, 2020. He was born to the late Martha (Cox) and George Young on September 25, 1937 in Beckley, WV. Bobby proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for 8 years and toured overseas 5 times. He was also a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Vandalia for many years. A walk-through visitation will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 9:30 - 10:30 am at Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood. Due to covid, the family requests that you maintain social distance and wear a face mask. Bobby's funeral services will be held privately with Pastor Jay McMillen officiating. Burial will follow at Polk Grove Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dayton VA Medical Center. Online condolences may be made to the family at



