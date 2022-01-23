YOUNG, Deuland Leslie "The Dukester"



78, of St. Paris, Ohio, passed away January 15, 2022, in Soin Medical Center. He was born October 20, 1943, in Grundy, West Virginia, the son of John Columbus and Velma (Asbury) Young. Mr. Young enjoyed coon hunting and drag racing. He was retired from Process Equipment in Tipp City. Survivors include his nephew, Greg Picklesimer; his niece, Jamie Thompson; great-nieces and great-nephews, Greg and Sydney Picklesimer, Joey and



Stephanie Picklesimer, Brittany and Joe Ragland and Shawn Mintz, cousin, Doug Bunten and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Picklesimer and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at



