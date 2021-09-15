YOUNG, Doris



Doris Young, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the age of 92. She was born in Dayton, OH, on March 4, 1929, to the late John and Lula Brown. Doris was a member of the Westwood Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She was baptized in 1964. She graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. Doris worked for various companies and operated a daycare out of her home for several years. She enjoyed traveling, classical music, cooking and spending time with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 69 years, Hal A. Young; son, Hal T. Young; brothers, Elwood Brown and



Robert Brown; sisters, Olee Brown, Annie Ruth Brown, Sarah Brown, Sannie Bradley, Mary Jackson, Shirley Walton and Wanda Davis. Doris leaves to cherish her memory, her son,



Kevin (Jennifer) Young of Pottsville, PA; daughter, Sha'Ron (Fred) Childs of Dayton, OH; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

