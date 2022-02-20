YOUNG, Estella F.



Age 84 of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at the Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born the daughter of Vernon G. and Gretta E. (Harris) Morgan on April 22, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband



Edward Young; brother



Vernon G. Morgan Jr.; sister



Neva Morgan. Estella is



survived by her beloved daughters Pamela (Roger) Picklesimer of Alabama and Renee Young of Springfield; brother Larry Morgan of Springfield; sisters Gloria Morgan of Springfield, Carmi Vance of Springfield, and Karen Rowley of Hillsboro; grandsons Matthew (Michelle) Picklesimer, Isaiah Picklesimer, and Caleb Picklesimer; 2 great-grandsons; several nieces, nephews, and friends. Estella was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. After many years of faithful service Estella retired from Baskin Robbins where she worked as manager. In her spare time, she enjoyed collecting antiques, costume jewelry, cake decorating, cooking, and watching birds. She enjoyed everything chocolate and eating ice cream. She enjoyed spending time with her family while taking long drives in the country. Arrangements in care of



RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Services at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Estella's name to Ohio's



Hospice. Online condolences may be left at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



