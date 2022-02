YOUNG, Frank

YOUNG, III, Frank A.



Went from labor to reward on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Kettering Hospital. Funeral services 11:00 AM on Friday, February 18, 2022, at H. H.



Roberts Funeral Mortuary, 38 S Gettysburg Avenue. Visitation 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Letter



Carrier Memorial Services at 10:30 AM. Masks required.



Burial 10:00 AM, Tuesday,



February 22, 2022, at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in memory of our loved one. Services will be live streamed at



https://www.facebook.com/HHRobertsDayton/



HHRoberts.com